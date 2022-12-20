12 best ophthalmology residency programs in the US

The Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine has been named the top ophthalmology residency program in the U.S. for 2022 by Ophthalmology Times.

The rankings are based on results from a survey sent out to chairpersons and residency directors nationwide.

Here are the 12 best ophthalmology residency programs, according to the publication:

1. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

2. University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine (Iowa City)

3. Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University Medical Center (Baltimore)

4. Duke University Eye Center, Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

5. Emory Eye Center, Emory University (Atlanta)

6. Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Harvard University (Boston)

7. Beckman Vision Center, University of California San Francisco

8. Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic

9. Moran Eye Center, University of Utah (Salt Lake City)

10. W.K. Kellogg Eye Center, University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

11. Stein and Doheny Eye Institute, University of California Los Angeles

12. Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)