Chicago and its surrounding suburbs have the highest number of ophthalmologists in any metropolitan area, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number of employed ophthalmologists in 10 cities and their suburbs:

1. Chicago: 730

2. San Jose, Calif.: 310

3. Boston: 230

4. Miami: 210

5. Detroit: 190

6. Minneapolis: 160

7. Atlanta: 130

8. Boulder, Colo.: 100

8. Portland, Ore.: 100

10. Honolulu: 90