10 highest-paying cities for midcareer, late-career ophthalmologists

Atlanta is the highest-paying U.S. city for midcareer (eight to 14 years of experience) ophthalmologists, while New York City is the highest-paying city for late-career (22 to 28 years) physicians in the specialty, based on data compiled from Medscape's 2022 salary reporter.
Highest-paying cities for midcareer ophthalmologists:
1. Atlanta: $424,936
2. Chicago: $398,145
3. Dallas: $394,102
4. Los Angeles: $391,013
5. Raleigh, N.C.: $380,607
6. Houston: $375,908
7. Cleveland: $374,457
8. New York City: $373,226
9. San Francisco: $372,368
10. Detroit: $370,975
Highest-paying cities for late-career ophthalmologists:
1. New York City: $480,235
2. Tampa: $473,690
3. Dallas: $466,625
4. Chicago: $465,572
5. Atlanta: $464,611
6. Houston: $454,635
7. Los Angeles: $454,303
8. Seattle: $453,846
9. San Francisco: $447,655
10. Boston: $445,560