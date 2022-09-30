10 highest-paying cities for midcareer, late-career ophthalmologists

Atlanta is the highest-paying U.S. city for midcareer (eight to 14 years of experience) ophthalmologists, while New York City is the highest-paying city for late-career (22 to 28 years) physicians in the specialty, based on data compiled from Medscape's 2022 salary reporter.

Highest-paying cities for midcareer ophthalmologists:

1. Atlanta: $424,936

2. Chicago: $398,145

3. Dallas: $394,102

4. Los Angeles: $391,013

5. Raleigh, N.C.: $380,607

6. Houston: $375,908

7. Cleveland: $374,457

8. New York City: $373,226

9. San Francisco: $372,368

10. Detroit: $370,975

Highest-paying cities for late-career ophthalmologists:

1. New York City: $480,235

2. Tampa: $473,690

3. Dallas: $466,625

4. Chicago: $465,572

5. Atlanta: $464,611

6. Houston: $454,635

7. Los Angeles: $454,303

8. Seattle: $453,846

9. San Francisco: $447,655

10. Boston: $445,560