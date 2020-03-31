Woman attacked, robbed in Oklahoma surgery center parking lot — 4 insights

An Oklahoma City man allegedly attacked and robbed a woman as she was on her way to work at the Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery March 26, Oklahoma News 4 reports.

What you should know:

1. Thomas Branson, 23, said he attacked a woman at the Oklahoma City-based surgery center because he needed money.

2. Mr. Branson allegedly attacked her from behind, hitting her in the back of the head. As she fell, he took her purse and ran off.

3. The woman had a 2-inch gash on the back of her head that required stitches.

4. The woman's wallet and identification cards were found in Mr. Branson's car door during a traffic stop, and he admitted to the robbery after being shown surveillance video.. Police arrested Mr. Branson on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, concealing stolen property and robbery with a firearm.

