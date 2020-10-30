Wisconsin health system plans surgery, ER expansion

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System is planning a 30,250-square-foot expansion to develop a new emergency department and surgical unit in Stevens Point, Wis., the Stevens Point Journal reports.

The expansion will also add an inpatient unit, a dietary room, a physical therapy room, imaging services, and several administrative areas.

The Stevens Point Planning Commission will review the proposal during its Nov. 2 meeting.

If approved, Marshfield plans to break ground before the end of 2020, with a projected 2022 completion date.

