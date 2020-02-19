West Virginia hospital hosts open house for upcoming $3M ASC

Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital will open a $3 million ASC in April to alleviate the caseload on its main campus, local Fox affiliate WTOV reports.

What you should know:

1. The ASC, just across the state border in Bridgeport, Ohio, recently held an open house.

2. The center has 16 beds and three operating rooms.

3. The center will begin by offering orthopedic, plastic surgery and gastroenterology specialties, but could add ophthalmology, more plastic surgery cases and podiatry cases in the future.

More articles on surgery centers:

PE-backed Prism Vision snags Maryland eye group — 4 insights

Florida ASC buyer projects $18M profit in 1st year: 5 details

Physician-owned eye group acquires California practice

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.