Virginia hospital building outpatient pavilion

Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health expects to break ground on an outpatient pavilion Sept. 16, the News Leader reports.

The health system expects to open the pavilion in 2022.

The 60,000-square-foot pavilion will have outpatient surgery capabilities, a freestanding imaging center and breast care services, among others.

The system expects more than 100,000 patients to use the pavilion annually.

More articles on specialty practice:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.