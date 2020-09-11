Virginia hospital building outpatient pavilion
Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health expects to break ground on an outpatient pavilion Sept. 16, the News Leader reports.
The health system expects to open the pavilion in 2022.
The 60,000-square-foot pavilion will have outpatient surgery capabilities, a freestanding imaging center and breast care services, among others.
The system expects more than 100,000 patients to use the pavilion annually.
