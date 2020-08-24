USPI, Tennessee hospital breaks ground on ASC

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension St. Thomas and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International broke ground on an ASC in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Aug. 20, local news affiliate WGNS reports.

The 13,000-square-foot ASC has a 14-month development timeline. The ASC will be built on 3 acres and will cost approximately $13 million.

The ASC will be a multispecialty center and is being marketed as a "first-of-its-kind" facility for Rutherford County.

