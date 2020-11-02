U of Arkansas negotiating 185,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center, medical office building contract

Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences can begin negotiations to lease a yet-to-be-developed 185,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center and medical office building in Northwest Arkansas, TB&P reports.

UAMS will lease the property from Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners, who will develop the property upon reaching an agreement with UAMS.

The lease will allow UAMS to assume outstanding debt on the building or purchase the building for $1 at the end of its 30-year lease.

The health system expects the building would open in 2023.

