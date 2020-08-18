Texas children's hospital opens pavilion with ASC — 4 insights

Corpus Christi, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital opened a patient pavilion in Almeda, Texas, that features a pediatric intensive care unit, a cardiac intensive care unit, and an outpatient surgery center and laboratory, local CBS affiliate Action 10 News reports.

What you should know:

1. The pavilion added 170,000 square feet to the main campus.

2. The pavilion also contains 22 private suites and 25 rooms for day surgery patients.

3. Developers built in child-friendly touches and playrooms to ensure the patients are comfortable in their surroundings.

4. The pavilion also has extra space that will open when necessity demands it.

