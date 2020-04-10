Texas cardiovascular company developing triangular ASC — 3 details

TMA-CHA Architects is designing a first-floor ASC in Dallas for Cardiovascular Labs of America, according to TMA-CHA Principal Tom Malone.

Three things to know:

1. The minimally invasive surgery center is being built in a triangular office.

"It's always fun to get a project that looks like a 'no way,' then find a way to get it done," Mr. Malone wrote on LinkedIn.

2. With a mechanical and emergency generator in the connected parking garage, the ASC satisfies state-licensing requirements.

3. Cardiovascular Labs of America is a Dallas-based company led by CEO Coleman Fiihr.

