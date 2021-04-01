Tenet Florida Physician Services to open outpatient vascular surgery program

Construction has begun on the Delray Beach, Fla.-based Addison Medical Centre, which will house Tenet Florida Physician Services' new outpatient vascular surgery program.

Tenet Florida Physician Services, a division of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, has leased 12,000 square feet of the medical office building for its Prime Vascular Institute.

The Prime Vascular Institute will make up the first floor of the two-story building, which is near another Tenet Florida facility, the Delray Medical Center.

Commercial developer Azure Development is leasing and developing the facility, which is slated to open in early 2022.

More articles on surgery centers:

15 ASCs opened or announced in March

CEO predicts Biden's $1.9 trillion plan will help ASCs

ASCs return to growth: Big plans from innovative execs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.