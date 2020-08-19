Surgery center developer planning medical campus — 4 insights

A Florida healthcare-focused developer is seeking permission to build a trio of medical office buildings in Venice, Fla., the Herald-Tribune reports.

What you should know:

1. Vision Planning & Design is seeking permission to build three 17,000-square-foot medical office buildings.

2. The buildings would be part of a medical campus called Collins Medical Park.

3. Vision Planning & Design has developed surgery centers and medical office buildings in the past.

4. The campus would be near Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Venice campus.

