State recommends Delaware joint venture surgery center for approval

A Delaware planning board recommended the Health Resources Board approve a joint-venture surgery center, the Delaware Business Times reported Feb. 18.

The board will meet next week to make its final decision on the proposal.

ChristianaCare and Delaware Neurosurgical Group, both in Newark, Del., plan to open a spine-focused surgery center in a building housing a former ChristianaCare surgery center in Wilmington, Del.

The renovated center will be 32,000 square feet and have six operating rooms and five overnight-stay rooms. The center will have the ability to host patients for up to 23 hours for extended recovery.

Brett Fallon, chair of the Health Resources Board, said at a Feb. 17 meeting, "The data shows that the need for this is projected to increase, based on the baby-boomer population that's going to use it."

ChristianaCare partnered with Delaware Neurosurgical Group to align resources for procedures and free up hospital resources.

