Plans move forward for Pennsylvania ASC

A new ASC is planned for Millcreek Township, Pa., according to YourErie.com.

On July 28, the Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors approved a land development plan for Premier Surgery Center.

The ASC will be 7,425 square feet upon completion.

