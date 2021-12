Physician Partners of America plans to open a multispecialty ASC in Orange Park, Fla.,, during the first quarter of next year.

The center will treat chronic pain, providing orthopedic, spine, GI and ophthalmology services, the pain management practice said Dec. 16.

The announcement comes after the organization shared its plans to expand in Florida through 2023.

Physician Partners of America announced it would open an ASC in West Palm Beach Dec. 14.