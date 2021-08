Physician-owned Durango, Colo.-based Animas Surgical Hospital's new ASC performed its first procedures, the hospital said Aug. 10.

The 5,000-square-foot Animas Surgery Center at Escalante opened in June. The center plans to accommodate six to 10 outpatient surgeries per day in its two operating rooms.

The first procedure was performed by otolaryngologist Phil Wiley, MD. The ASC will focus on ENT and hand surgeries to start and later expand to additional procedures.