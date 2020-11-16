Philadelphia orthopedic providers, local hospitals open $6.7M ASC

Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center and Philadelphia-based Premier Orthopaedics partnered to open a 14,500-square-foot ASC in King of Prussia, Pa., the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The center has four operating rooms and 14 preoperative and postoperative recovery rooms with 20 orthopedic surgeons on staff. The project cost $6.7 million total, with $4.2 million in construction fees and $2.5 million in equipment fees.

The groups expect to perform up to 4,500 surgeries during the center's first operational year.

This is Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center and Premier Orthopaedics' first ASC. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health and Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer-Keystone Health System are minority owners.

