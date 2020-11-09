Northern Montana Oral Surgery to open larger center — 3 details
Northern Montana Oral Surgery is opening a new facility on Dec. 14, according to the Great Falls Development Authority.
What you should know:
1. Northern Montana Oral Surgery's new surgery center will be larger than its existing one.
2. Additional staff members — including a physician — will be hired to work at the facility.
3. Northern Montana Oral Surgery has locations in Great Falls, Mont., and Havre, Mont.
