Northern Montana Oral Surgery to open larger center — 3 details

Northern Montana Oral Surgery is opening a new facility on Dec. 14, according to the Great Falls Development Authority.

What you should know:

1. Northern Montana Oral Surgery's new surgery center will be larger than its existing one.

2. Additional staff members — including a physician — will be hired to work at the facility.

3. Northern Montana Oral Surgery has locations in Great Falls, Mont., and Havre, Mont.

