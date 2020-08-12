New Pennsylvania ASC outfitted for several specialties — 3 insights

Construction is a wrap on Integrated Surgical Institute, according to Heim Construction Co.

Three quick points:

1. The 12,300-square-foot ASC in Leesport, Pa., is open on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2. Integrated Surgical Institute features 14 preoperative and recovery bays, and its operating suite has space for four operating rooms.

3. The center is designed to accommodate orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology, podiatry and pain management, among other specialty services.

