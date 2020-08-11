15 statistics on average incentive bonuses for specialists

Physicians typically earn around 13 percent of their total salary in incentive bonuses, according to the Medscape Physician Compensation Report 2020.

Here is the average bonus for 15 key specialties:

1. Orthopedics: $96,000

2. Otolaryngology: $91,000

3. Ophthalmology: $85,000

4. Radiology: $77,000

5. Urology: $64,000

6. Cardiology: $63,000

7. Gastroenterology: $63,000

8. Anesthesiology: $57,000

9. Nephrology: $50,000

10. Pathology: $46,000

11. OB/GYN: $44,000

12. General surgery: $41,000

13. Neurology: $35,000

14. Internal medicine $27,000

15. Family medicine: $24,000

