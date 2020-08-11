15 statistics on average incentive bonuses for specialists

Laura Dyrda

Physicians typically earn around 13 percent of their total salary in incentive bonuses, according to the Medscape Physician Compensation Report 2020.

 

Here is the average bonus for 15 key specialties:

1. Orthopedics: $96,000
2. Otolaryngology: $91,000
3. Ophthalmology: $85,000
4. Radiology: $77,000
5. Urology: $64,000
6. Cardiology: $63,000
7. Gastroenterology: $63,000
8. Anesthesiology: $57,000
9. Nephrology: $50,000
10. Pathology: $46,000
11. OB/GYN: $44,000
12. General surgery: $41,000
13. Neurology: $35,000
14. Internal medicine $27,000
15. Family medicine: $24,000

