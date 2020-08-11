4 recent White House actions affecting ASC owners

Here are three recent executive orders signed by President Donald Trump in the last 10 days and a potential one that ASC administrators should know about:

1. On Aug. 10, the president said he is considering an executive order that would require insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions, according to Politico. The executive order would ensure preexisting conditions would be "taken care of 100 percent," he said at a White House briefing.



2. On Aug. 8, President Trump signed an executive order to defer the collection of payroll taxes from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 from workers earning less than $4,000 every two weeks. The taxes will be due later.



3. On Aug. 6, President Trump signed an executive order to accelerate the development of cost-effective and efficient production of medicine and maintain domestic production for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The order also aims to combat the sale of counterfeit medicines.



4. On Aug. 3, President Trump signed an executive order to expand access to telehealth services in rural communities and make certain services permanent once the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. To increase telehealth services and accessibility in rural hospitals, the order requires HHS to implement a new payment model tailored to the needs of rural communities, according to a White House news release.



