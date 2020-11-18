Missouri hospital unveils plans for $20M outpatient surgery center

Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center will build a $20 million outpatient center, according to a Nov. 18 report from ABC 17.

The 24,000-square-foot facility on the hospital campus will be by the physician office building, Capital Region Medical Center President Gaspare Calvaruso said at a news conference. It will have four full-service suites, two endoscopy suites and advanced imaging.

"This nearly $20 million investment into the health of our community demonstrates our vision for the future of health care delivery," Mr. Calvaruso said at the news conference.

Read the report and watch the press conference here.

More articles on surgery center:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.