Military transitioning 2 care centers to ASCs, expanding scope of others — 3 insights

The U.S. Department of Defense is turning two of its facilities into ASCs and converting two ASCs into outpatient facilities for eligible beneficiaries, the Marine Corps Times reports.

What you should know:

1. The Department of Defense is refocusing the military's health system. The clinics will be focused on serving the troops and performing operational medicine.

2. The 633rd Medical Group Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va., and Naval Hospital Beaufort (S.C.) will both be converted into ASCs with outpatient clinics. The naval hospital will also have beds to provide care for recruits outside the recruit recovery unit.

3. Additionally, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center in Fort Meade, Md., and Army Health Clinic in Fort Eustis, Va., will become outpatient facilities.

