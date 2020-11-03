MedCore Partners announces new ASC development in Texas

Dallas-based MedCore Partners announced a new ASC in Sherman, Texas, according to a Nov. 3 press release.

Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants will operate the 14,900-square-foot facility, the release said. The project broke ground in October and is slated to see its first patient in August 2021.

"Our new facility will help increase access to high-quality GI care for the growing population in the Sherman area," Kumar Gutta, MD, president of TDDC, said in a statement. "We look forward to providing additional resources to patients in this community in a new, convenient location."

Read the full release here.

