Jefferson Health developing 19-story, $762M specialty facility

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University plan to develop a 19-story, $762 million specialty care pavilion, as part of a plan to invest more than $1 billion into the community.

What you should know:

1. The groups expect to break ground on the development this fall, with a 2024 opening date.

2. The Specialty Clare Pavilion will house several Jefferson Health specialty groups including the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, the Digestive Health Institute, the Jefferson Transplant Institute and the Korman Respiratory Institute, among others.

3. Once the pavilion opens, Jefferson Health will free up 177,000 square feet across 10 buildings. The system plans to either repurpose, consolidate or sell the vacant properties.

4. The pavilion will feature more than 300 exam rooms, 58 infusion chairs, 10 operating rooms, six endoscopy rooms, imaging services, a pharmacy and an underground parking garage.

