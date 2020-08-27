Indiana hospital opening surgical clinic

Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center will open Memorial Surgical Associates, a surgical clinic, Sept. 1, The Herald reports.

General surgeon Megan Stevenson, MD, will be the main provider at the clinic.

She earned her medical degree from University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, completed a residency at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and completed a fellowship at the University of Louisville (Ky.).

