Alabama system to build $14M outpatient facility

Huntsville, Ala.-based Huntsville Hospital Health System plans to build a $14 million outpatient medical center, according to a Feb. 19 report from CBS affiliate WHNT.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will be located on a 20-acre site and ground is expected to be broken on the project in May. Construction is projected to take 14 to 16 months.

The center will offer primary care and outpatient services, including family medicine, diagnostic testing, lab work, imaging, respiratory and physical therapy and a 16-hour urgent care facility. Decatur (Ala.) Morgan Hospital will oversee the project.

The facility is designed to reduce travel times for local residents who currently seek care outside the county, according to the report.

Of the total project cost, $8 million is designated for construction and $6 million for medical equipment.