Fairview eliminates 900 jobs, reevaluating ambulatory care model

Multiple primary care clinics in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be consolidated following a spate of job cuts at Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services, according to an Oct. 5 report from KSTP.

About 900 jobs will be cut as the healthcare system saw $163 million lost in the first half of the year, the report said. The health system also has organizational changes planned.

It's reevaluating its ambulatory care model that focuses on "health hubs," the report said.

By Dec. 4, 14 primary care clinics in Minnesota and two in Wisconsin will be consolidated, the report said.

Employees whose jobs are being cut will have paid notice and the opportunity to transition into open roles within Fairview, the report said.

