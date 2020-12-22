Developer, USPI break ground on Tennessee medical office building with surgery center

Oman-GIbson Associates broke ground on a medical office building and ASC in Murfreesboro, Tenn., that will be owned by Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, HC+ONews reported Dec. 22.

What you should know:

1. The entire development will be nearly 30,000 square feet with the ASC taking up more than 14,000 square feet.

2. The ASC will have two operating rooms and a procedure room. The rest of the square footage will be used for office space.

3. The developer expects to complete construction in June 2021.

More articles on surgery centers:

New ASCs in 2020: A state-by-state breakdown

GI Alliance expands into Mississippi, acquires GI Associates

The biggest roadblocks in 2021: 7 ASC leaders share their predictions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.