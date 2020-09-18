Developer building medical office building in Arizona

A Milwaukee-based developer is building a medical office building in Peoria, Ariz., the Phoenix Business Journal reports.

Irgens is building the medical office building near an existing structure it completed in 2016.

The developer doesn't have a tenant in mind for the office building, but it is located near several medical providers.

Irgens also said the space would be a great location for an ASC.

