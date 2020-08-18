Colorado physician breaks ground on surgery center

Oscar Aguirre, MD, and his team recently broke ground on Milestone Surgery Center in Parker, Colo.

The 5,200-square-foot ASC should be completed in the first quarter of 2021. The ASC includes two operating suites, a procedure room, a waiting room, and pre- and postoperative spaces.

Dr. Aguirre said the surgery center is the "culmination of a 20-year dream." The center will accommodate multiple specialties, including gynecology, urology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, general surgery and pain management.

The ASC is being built next to a 10,000-square-foot mixed-use building Dr. Aguirre purchased and developed. The center will be built in the building next to his urogynecology practice, Aguirre Specialty Care.

Dr. Aguirre took a staggered approach to development to find other physicians interested in operating in the center.

