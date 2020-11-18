Capital Health, ValueHealth partner on New Jersey ASC

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health and Brown Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center to create an ASC, according to a Nov. 18 press release.

The Surgery Center at Deborah will be the first multispecialty ASC in eastern Burlington County, the release said. It will be on the third floor of Deborah's medical office building. Its services will include orthopedics, ophthalmology, vascular care and general surgery.

"The Surgery Center at Deborah will serve the diverse needs of the community and become the foundation by which we keep care local and allow for the expansion of outpatient services in the region," Joseph Chirichella, president and CEO of Deborah Heart and Lung Center, said in the release. "This is one more example of how ValueHealth, Capital Health, and Deborah Heart and Lung have been transforming care in the communities they serve."

This is the second ASC ValueHealth and Capital Health have partnered on, the release said.

Read more details here.

More articles on surgery center:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.