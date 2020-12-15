California physician building $16.5M medical office to support surgery center

El Dorado Hills, Calif.-based physician Brian Kelly Hunt, MD, is developing a two-story medical office building in El Dorado Hills, the Sacramento Business Journal reported Dec. 15.

The 33,000-square-foot building will be built adjacent to Dr. Hunt's surgery center.

Dr. Hunt recruited other physicians to invest in and commit to developing offices in the medical office building. He currently is working with physicians who specialize in physical therapy and gastroenterology.

The medical office building will cost $16.5 million and could open by November 2021.

