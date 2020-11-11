Baylor Scott & White opens specialized surgery center

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health opened its Center for Hernia Surgery in Waxahachie, Texas, Nov. 2, the Waxahachie Daily Light reports.

The center treats hernias of all sizes, including recurrent hernias that require abdominal wall reconstruction.

The hernia surgery center was built in an existing building that was able to be repurposed quickly.

Mazen Iskandar, MD, is the center's medical director.

