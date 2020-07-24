ASC developer has several projects in the works: 3 updates

Mesa, Ariz.-based ASC development and management company Surgery Center Services of America is working on a number of ongoing projects.

An overview of recent developments from SCSA CEO Philip Blair:

1. Construction is underway on a surgery center in Starkville, Miss.

2. Cornerstone Eye Associates' 7,000-square-foot Cornerstone Surgery Center in Rochester, N.Y., is nearing completion.

3. SCSA is monitoring progress of its eye surgery center in Naples, Fla. The surgery center will occupy the second floor of Frantz EyeCare's new building.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.