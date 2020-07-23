Eye practice building wraps $90K under budget, will feature surgery center — 6 details

Frantz Eyecare's new medical office building in Naples, Fla., will feature a 5,528-square-foot surgery center on the second floor, according to Stevens Construction.

Six things to know:

1. Stevens Construction said July 22 that it recently completed construction of Frantz Eyecare's two-story, 21,400-square-foot medical office building.

2. In addition to a medical office on the first floor, the building includes an optical boutique, 21 exam rooms and a central diagnostic testing room for evaluation of eye conditions and vision capabilities.

3. The medical office phase of construction was completed on schedule and $90,000 under budget.

4. Stevens has started work on the second floor Suncoast Surgery Center, which will occupy 5,528 square feet with two operating rooms.

5. Construction on Frantz Eyecare's Suncoast Surgery Center is expected to wrap up this fall. Once complete, the surgery center will be licensed by the Agency for Healthcare Administration.

6. Nearly 4,000 square feet of space will remain unoccupied and available for lease.

