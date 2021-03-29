10 ASC administrators to know

The COVID-19 pandemic required ASC administrators to work adaptably and creatively during the past year. Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

1. Raghu Reddy is an executive administrator at Cumberland-based SurgCenter of Western Maryland, where he has served for nine years. He recently spoke about payers' evolving attitudes toward spine and orthopedic surgery during Becker's Orthopedic, Spine + ASC Virtual Event on March 18.

2. Becky Ziegler-Otis is administrator of the Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point (Wis.), where she has served for 13 years. She serves as the facility privacy officer, IT security officer, compliance officer and human resources specialist.

3. Gregory DeConciliis is the administrator of Boston Out-Patient Surgical Suites in Waltham, Mass, a multispecialty center that opened in July 2004. Mr. DeConciliis has served there since its inception. He is also the president of the Massachusetts Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

4. Andrew Weiss is the administrator and assistant vice president of Vorhees, N.J.-based Summit Surgical Center. He's also the current president of the Board of Ambulatory Certification.

5. Beverly Baker is the administrator of Symbion-affiliated Timberlake Surgery Center in Chesterfield, Mo., where she has served for 13 years. She is also on the board of directors for the Missouri Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

6. Tami Robinson, MSN, RN, is the administrator and director of nursing for Unity Surgical Center in Lafayette, Ind., where she has served for 20 years. Unity Surgical Center was voted Indiana's No. 1 ASC in Newsweek's listing of top ASCs.

7. Sandy Stillman-Alvin joined Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners as an executive administrator in July 2020. Ms. Stillman-Alvin joined Compass Surgical Partners with 21 years of experience in healthcare administration.

8. Amy Allard, BSN, RN, has served as an administrator at Ramsey, N.J.-based Ramapo Valley Surgical Center for almost 16 years. The center opened in 2005 and offers ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain management and podiatry procedures.

9. Anne Remm has served as administrator of Omaha, Neb.-based Miracle Hills Surgery Center for 12 years. Her center is a multispecialty facility that opened in 2003.

10. Matthew Ewasko is an administrator of Physicians Alliance Surgery Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He recently spoke to Becker's ASC Review on how to shift thinking amid the pandemic.

