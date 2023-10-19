ASC activity in the Midwest

Here are four moves from ASCs in the Midwest that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 16:

1. Blessing Surgery Center in Quincy, Ill., was evacuated on the afternoon of Oct. 18 because of a carbon monoxide leak.

2. Peoria, Ill.-based Springfield Clinic hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its Peoria Surgery Center on Oct. 18.

3. A specialized surgery center is part of a $23.3 million medical campus planned in Liberty Township, Ohio.

4. Advocate Health Care is constructing a 60,000-square-foot medical center inside of a shopping mall in Chicago that will include office space, immediate care and an ASC.