Arizona development firm building surgery center — 3 insights

Caliber Development is turning a space in Scottsdale, Ariz., into a surgery center and medical office building, AZ Big Media reports.

What you should know:

1. Caliber is redeveloping the space for Carlotti Center for Surgery, Aesthetics, Skin Care.

2. The space will be 4,274 square feet and will feature patient rooms, procedure rooms, a surgery suite and a recovery suite.

3. Carlotti is building the ASC to fill an unmet need in north Scottsdale, where two surgery centers closed.

