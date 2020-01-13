Arizona development firm building surgery center — 3 insights
Caliber Development is turning a space in Scottsdale, Ariz., into a surgery center and medical office building, AZ Big Media reports.
What you should know:
1. Caliber is redeveloping the space for Carlotti Center for Surgery, Aesthetics, Skin Care.
2. The space will be 4,274 square feet and will feature patient rooms, procedure rooms, a surgery suite and a recovery suite.
3. Carlotti is building the ASC to fill an unmet need in north Scottsdale, where two surgery centers closed.
