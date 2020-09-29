Beaumont breaks ground on facility with outpatient surgery capabilities

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health recently broke ground on its healthcare facility in Livonia, which will have outpatient surgery capabilities, Hometown Life reports.

The facility will be four and a half stories. It will offer primary care, specialty care, an emergency room, physical therapy, oncology services, imaging, occupational therapy and an ambulatory center.

The facility won't have overnight beds and will not offer radiation treatment for cancer patients.

Beaumont didn't want to build a full-on hospital because of its nearby facility in Farmington Hills, Mich., COO Carolyn Wilson told the publication.

