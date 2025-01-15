5 up-and-coming ASC projects to know in 2025

Here are five ASC companies, facilities and joint ventures to watch in 2025, as reported by Becker's:

1. Richmond-based Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists recently opened the state's first freestanding, Medicare-certified cardiac catheterization lab. The group has maintained its status as an independent, physician-owned organization amid steady growth in the practice. All shareholders at VCS have equal influence on practice decision-making, creating a collaborative approach to practice management.

2. Ker Leader Medical, a new ASC development company, was formed to "level the playing field" and offer physicians and investors a way to pull equity out of an ASC while maintaining control. The group bypasses private equity and appeals directly to investment groups for funding, allowing ASCs to maintain more control of financial operations and remain independent.

3. Cincinnati-based Bon Secour Mercy Health System, a 48-hospital Catholic system, has teamed up with Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners to build out more than 30 ASCs. The joint venture will develop ASCs across Compass' reach in Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New York and Florida.

Most recently, Compass Surgical Partners, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Aligned Cardio are partnering to open Short Pump Cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center in Henrico, Va., in late 2025. The ASC will be 8,000 square feet and offer procedures such as diagnostic heart catheterization, coronary interventions, peripheral interventions, and pacemaker and AICD implantations.

4, In August, Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Phoenix-based surgery center development company Atlas Healthcare Partners partnered to open an ASC network across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

5. Also in August, Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and Atlas Healthcare Partners partnered to develop a joint venture ASC network in the Pacific Northwest.

The system partnered with Atlas Healthcare Partners "to develop, manage and scale our ASC network quickly and effectively," according to Mark Mariani, MD, vice president of MultiCare Surgery Centers.