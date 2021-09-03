5 recent ASCs opened or announced in New York

Five ASCs have been opened or announced in New York in the past month, as reported by Becker's ASC Review.

1. SurgiCore Surgical Centers is building an ASC in New York City.

2. Sovereign Medical Group finished an ASC in New York City.

3. Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates held a grand opening for a new ASC.

4. Hammes Healthcare broke ground on an outpatient tower for University of Rochester Medicine Center for Orthopaedics and Physical Performance in Henrietta, N.Y.

5. Wynn Hospital is trying to secure a property in Utica, N.Y., to house a medical office building and ASC.