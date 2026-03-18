5 new orthopedic ASCs

Orthopedic surgery continues its rapid migration to the outpatient setting, with new ASCs opening across the country to meet growing demand for lower-cost, high-efficiency care. From physician-led ventures to health system partnerships, these facilities are designed to expand access, support complex procedures outside the hospital and strengthen local care networks.

Here are five recent orthopedic ASC openings to know.

Gainesville, Fla.-based University of Florida Health opened a 24,000-square-foot orthopedic surgical center with 11 pre-op and 11 post-op bays, expanding access to orthopedic and sports medicine services for University of Florida and Team USA athletes, with capacity for future operating room growth.

Nine orthopedic surgeons opened Watkins Mill Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gaithersburg, Md., a physician-owned facility with two operating rooms, a procedure room and on-site education space, supported by MedVanta and staffed with full-time anesthesia teams.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeast Orthopedic Specialists expanded in St. Augustine, Fla., with a new ASC developed with Ascension St. Vincent’s, supporting physician-led orthopedic care and reflecting continued momentum toward value-based outpatient surgery models.

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic opened a dedicated outpatient orthopedic and spine surgery center in Johnson City, N.Y. It features four operating rooms and 17 recovery bays, through a joint venture with Binghamton, N.Y.-based Guthrie Lourdes Hospital, local surgeons and the Constitution Surgery Alliance to shift more complex procedures into a lower-cost ambulatory setting.