MetroHealth opens 300K-square-foot outpatient center

Cleveland-based MetroHealth has opened a $220 million outpatient health center on its main campus in Cleveland.

The 300,000-square-foot facility is expected to accommodate about 450,000 outpatient visits each year, according to a July 27 news release from MetroHealth.

Services at the new center include heart and vascular care, oral surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic and spine surgery, radiology and gastroenterology.

The Outpatient Health Center builds on the investment from The Glick Center, a 720,000-square-foot hospital that MetroHealth opened in 2022, the release said.

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