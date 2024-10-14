5 new ASCs opening in Texas

Here are five new ASCs and outpatient surgery centers that have opened or in the works in Texas, as reported by Becker's since Sept. 6:

1. Round Rock, Texas-based Advanced Pain Care opened an ASC in Killeen, Texas.

2. The Woodlands, Texas-based Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine opened an ASC in partnership with Houston-based Memorial Hermann.

3. San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital Northeast opened an outpatient surgery department in its newest medical office building.

4. Austin (Texas) Regional Clinic broke ground on a 65,000-square-foot, two-story ASC and specialty clinic.

5. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is constructing a 492,000-square-foot ambulatory care facility in El Paso, Texas.