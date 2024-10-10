Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine opens new ASC

Carly Behm -  

The Woodlands, Texas-based Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine opened an ASC in partnership with Houston-based Memorial Hermann, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared on Woodlands Online.

The ASC has three operating rooms and a specialized procedure room, and it is located within SRSOM's new facility in Montgomery, Texas. The new facility expands the practice's ability to provide same-day care and minimally invasive surgeries. 

Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has three locations, according to its website.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast