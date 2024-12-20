4 new ASCs, MOBs in California

Here are four new ASCs and medical office buildings opening or receiving approval in California, as reported by Becker's since Dec. 3:

1. Sutter Health unveiled plans to develop approximately 1 million square feet across two healthcare campuses in Santa Clara, Calif., as part of an anticipated $800 million investment.

2. Plans for a two-story medical office building in Carlsbad, Calif., were unanimously approved by the city council on Dec. 3.

3. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is opening a new medical office building in Salinas, Calif.

4. A Sutter Health facility in Folsom, Calif., earned approval from the city's planning commission.