$145M Sutter ambulatory complex secures city approval

Claire Wallace -  

A Sutter Health facility in Folsom, Calif., has earned approval from the city's planning commission after first being announced in January, according to a Dec. 2 report from ABC 10.

The three-story Sutter Folsom Ambulatory Care Complex is expected to cost the system $145 million. Construction is expected to begin in early spring 2025 and wrap up in 2026. 

The 106,500-square-foot facility will house Sutter Medical Group oncologists, OB-GYNs, neurologists, cardiologists, orthopedists, ENTs, urologists, an urgent-care facility with in-house imaging and lab services.

