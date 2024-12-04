Kaiser Permanente to open California medical office building

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is opening a new medical office building in Salinas, Calif., according to a Dec. 3 report from the Monterey Herald.

The 24,000-square-foot outpatient facility is currently undergoing final touches and is expected to open to patients Jan. 2.

The building will provide a wide range of services, including primary and specialty care, pediatrics, OB-GYN, mental healthcare, laboratory, radiology and pharmacy services.

The offices are expected to see about 150 to 200 patients per day upon opening. They will employ 92 full-time and part-time employees, including physicians, nurses and staff members.